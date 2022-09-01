Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Increases Holdings in Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 479,870 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,530 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Coursera were worth $11,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COUR. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Coursera by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 679,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,603,000 after acquiring an additional 128,695 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Coursera by 115.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 8,548 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Coursera in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Coursera in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Coursera in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,593,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Coursera

In related news, insider Leah F. Belsky sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.63, for a total value of $3,126,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 466,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,292,645.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total value of $539,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,360,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,218,165.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Leah F. Belsky sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.63, for a total value of $3,126,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 466,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,292,645.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 360,548 shares of company stock worth $5,610,186 in the last ninety days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Coursera Stock Down 0.9 %

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on COUR shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Coursera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $26.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Coursera from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Coursera from $35.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group downgraded Coursera from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Coursera from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.38.

COUR stock opened at $11.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.22. Coursera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.71 and a 52 week high of $40.00.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $124.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.90 million. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 22.81% and a negative net margin of 35.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Coursera, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Coursera

(Get Rating)

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

See Also

