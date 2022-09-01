Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Increases Stock Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 10.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 140,448 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,739 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $11,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.3% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 23,853 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, MQS Management LLC increased its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. 49.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance
Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $64.34 on Thursday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $58.64 and a 52 week high of $86.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.95.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.696 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 44.53%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.50 in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.52.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile
The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.
Featured Stories
