Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,361 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $11,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 17,771,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,890,293,000 after purchasing an additional 249,205 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,635,969,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.3% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,450,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,485,878,000 after purchasing an additional 174,908 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,932,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $736,334,000 after purchasing an additional 577,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 16.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,843,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $644,320,000 after purchasing an additional 815,106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.46% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE RY opened at $93.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $90.75 and a 1 year high of $119.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $96.85 and its 200 day moving average is $102.67.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 45.91%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus lifted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$134.00 to C$131.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$142.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$148.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Desjardins decreased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$141.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.09.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

