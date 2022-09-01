Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases 2,935 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 133,502 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,935 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Match Group were worth $14,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in Match Group by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Match Group by 68.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Match Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 46,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,106,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Match Group by 8.3% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Match Group by 5.9% in the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $56.53 on Thursday. Match Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.08 and a 12-month high of $182.00. The company has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a PE ratio of 176.66, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.37.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.11. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 164.13% and a net margin of 3.48%. The company had revenue of $794.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.13 million. Equities research analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTCH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Match Group from $125.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial lowered Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Match Group from $150.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Match Group from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Match Group from $150.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.81.

In other Match Group news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim bought 16,000 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.58 per share, with a total value of $1,017,280.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

