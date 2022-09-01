Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Raises Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 159,102 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $14,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OC. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 1,750.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 443,570 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,587,000 after acquiring an additional 419,593 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,890,796 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $442,617,000 after acquiring an additional 413,742 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 78.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 900,714 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,515,000 after acquiring an additional 395,541 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 119.5% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 583,002 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,345,000 after acquiring an additional 317,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lodge Hill Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the fourth quarter worth about $18,553,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Owens Corning

In other Owens Corning news, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 1,940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total transaction of $178,344.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,580.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 1,940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total transaction of $178,344.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,386,580.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Howard Morris sold 401 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.01, for a total value of $33,688.01. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,336,793.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Owens Corning from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Owens Corning from $137.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com cut Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Bank of America cut Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Owens Corning from $102.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.92.

Shares of OC stock opened at $81.73 on Thursday. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $72.97 and a 12-month high of $101.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 26.22% and a net margin of 12.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 12.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 18th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 15th. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is currently 12.44%.

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

