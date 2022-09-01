MOBOX (MBOX) Trading 6.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

MOBOX (MBOX) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. One MOBOX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.61 or 0.00003042 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, MOBOX has traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. MOBOX has a total market capitalization of $48.76 million and $12.57 million worth of MOBOX was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,658.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,537.27 or 0.07658389 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004982 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001652 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002266 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.55 or 0.00824765 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00016353 BTC.
MOBOX Coin Profile
MOBOX’s total supply is 389,181,745 coins and its circulating supply is 79,853,076 coins. MOBOX’s official Twitter account is @MOBOX_Official.
Buying and Selling MOBOX
