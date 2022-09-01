Mohit Singh Sells 21,250 Shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Stock

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) insider Mohit Singh sold 21,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total transaction of $226,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 302,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,214,950.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Mohit Singh also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, August 17th, Mohit Singh sold 21,250 shares of QuantumScape stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $258,187.50.
- On Monday, August 1st, Mohit Singh sold 21,250 shares of QuantumScape stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total transaction of $223,550.00.
QuantumScape Stock Performance
Shares of QS stock opened at $11.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of -15.32 and a beta of 6.76. QuantumScape Co. has a one year low of $8.22 and a one year high of $43.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 32.11 and a quick ratio of 32.11.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of QuantumScape from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on QuantumScape from $20.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on QuantumScape from $30.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,122,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,269,000 after buying an additional 802,540 shares in the last quarter. Capricorn Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $303,140,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,906,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,034,000 after buying an additional 25,914 shares in the last quarter. KPCB XIV Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,556,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,890,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,006,000 after buying an additional 104,607 shares in the last quarter. 25.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
QuantumScape Company Profile
QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.
