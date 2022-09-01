Mohit Singh Sells 21,250 Shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Stock

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) insider Mohit Singh sold 21,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total transaction of $226,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 302,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,214,950.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Mohit Singh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 17th, Mohit Singh sold 21,250 shares of QuantumScape stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $258,187.50.

On Monday, August 1st, Mohit Singh sold 21,250 shares of QuantumScape stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total transaction of $223,550.00.

QuantumScape Stock Performance

Shares of QS stock opened at $11.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of -15.32 and a beta of 6.76. QuantumScape Co. has a one year low of $8.22 and a one year high of $43.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 32.11 and a quick ratio of 32.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QuantumScape ( NYSE:QS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.03). The firm’s revenue was up NaN% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of QuantumScape from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on QuantumScape from $20.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on QuantumScape from $30.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,122,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,269,000 after buying an additional 802,540 shares in the last quarter. Capricorn Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $303,140,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,906,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,034,000 after buying an additional 25,914 shares in the last quarter. KPCB XIV Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,556,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,890,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,006,000 after buying an additional 104,607 shares in the last quarter. 25.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QuantumScape Company Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

