Molten Ventures (LON:GROW) Sets New 1-Year Low at $363.20

Molten Ventures Plc (LON:GROW – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 363.20 ($4.39) and last traded at GBX 371.40 ($4.49), with a volume of 17412 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 369.20 ($4.46).

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Molten Ventures from GBX 1,300 ($15.71) to GBX 1,050 ($12.69) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th.

Molten Ventures Stock Down 2.7 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 427.49 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 571.18. The company has a quick ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of £556.31 million and a P/E ratio of 197.78.

Molten Ventures Company Profile

Molten Ventures Plc, formerly known as Draper Esprit plc, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in any stage in the lifecycle of a business from seed and series A stage, growth capital to pre-IPO investments, late stage, cross-stage investments, buyouts, PIPES, and also makes direct and secondary investments in portfolio companies.

