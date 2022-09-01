MonaCoin (MONA) 24 Hour Volume Tops $24,021.00

MonaCoin (MONA) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 1st. One MonaCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.47 or 0.00002353 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, MonaCoin has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar. MonaCoin has a total market cap of $30.91 million and approximately $24,021.00 worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,988.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,561.20 or 0.07810370 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000307 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00028869 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.08 or 0.00160500 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.92 or 0.00279777 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $153.37 or 0.00767264 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.68 or 0.00578750 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001114 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

MonaCoin Profile

MonaCoin (MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for MonaCoin is monacoin.org. MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MonaCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonaCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MonaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

