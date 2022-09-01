Monarch Blue Chips Core ETF (BATS:MBCC) Shares Down 0.5%

Monarch Blue Chips Core ETF (BATS:MBCC – Get Rating) dropped 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $23.36 and last traded at $23.39. Approximately 8,583 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $23.51.
Monarch Blue Chips Core ETF Stock Down 0.5 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.33.
