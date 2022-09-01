Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,779.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MONDY shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Mondi from GBX 1,500 ($18.12) to GBX 1,700 ($20.54) in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Mondi to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Mondi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Mondi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Mondi from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Mondi Stock Up 0.4 %

MONDY stock opened at $34.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.12 and a 200-day moving average of $38.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.68. Mondi has a 12 month low of $33.15 and a 12 month high of $57.75.

Mondi Cuts Dividend

About Mondi

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a $0.3932 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th.

(Get Rating)

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; functional films; corrugated solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

