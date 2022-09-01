Monero 1-Day Volume Tops $111.77 Million (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 1st. During the last seven days, Monero has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. One Monero coin can currently be bought for about $152.67 or 0.00760578 BTC on popular exchanges. Monero has a total market cap of $2.77 billion and approximately $111.77 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Coalculus (COAL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000014 BTC.
- Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001831 BTC.
- Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Aeon (AEON) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000741 BTC.
- Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000084 BTC.
- DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 99.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Karbo (KRB) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000182 BTC.
- Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- PluraCoin (PLURA) traded up 64% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
Monero Coin Profile
XMR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,168,836 coins. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monerocurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monero’s official website is ww.getmonero.org. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is /r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Monero Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.
