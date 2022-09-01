Monero Classic (XMC) Price Hits $0.37 on Exchanges

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. One Monero Classic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00001831 BTC on popular exchanges. Monero Classic has a total market capitalization of $7.05 million and approximately $21,128.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Monero Classic has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $152.67 or 0.00760578 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000084 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 99.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded 64% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Monero Classic Coin Profile

Monero Classic (XMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org. The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Monero Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

