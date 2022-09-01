MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

MoneyGram International Stock Performance

NASDAQ MGI opened at $10.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $992.43 million, a P/E ratio of -257.50 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.27. MoneyGram International has a fifty-two week low of $5.06 and a fifty-two week high of $10.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MoneyGram International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 6,252.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 65,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 64,958 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in MoneyGram International by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MoneyGram International in the fourth quarter valued at about $268,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 837,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,604,000 after purchasing an additional 43,686 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 8,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

About MoneyGram International

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, banks, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, account deposit, and kiosk-based services, as well as mobile app solutions.

