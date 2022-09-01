MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) PT Lowered to $350.00

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $375.00 to $350.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Mizuho upped their price target on MongoDB from $270.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MongoDB currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $402.67.

Shares of MongoDB stock opened at $322.86 on Thursday. MongoDB has a 52-week low of $213.39 and a 52-week high of $590.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $318.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $331.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.71 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.16.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.19. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 45.56% and a negative net margin of 32.75%. The firm had revenue of $285.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.98) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -5.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.06, for a total value of $4,396,925.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,322,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $412,841,025.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.69, for a total value of $3,691,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,323,542 shares in the company, valued at $349,004,789.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.06, for a total value of $4,396,925.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,322,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,841,025.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,458 shares of company stock valued at $11,831,861. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 8.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 395,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,633,000 after buying an additional 29,421 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the second quarter valued at $17,081,000. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the second quarter valued at $675,000. Infini Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the second quarter valued at $441,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 32.0% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

