Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Monolithic Power Systems

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 5,184 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.61, for a total value of $2,745,498.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 216,168 shares in the company, valued at $114,484,734.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 5,184 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.61, for a total value of $2,745,498.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 216,168 shares in the company, valued at $114,484,734.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeff Zhou sold 200 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,651 shares in the company, valued at $3,051,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,482 shares of company stock worth $16,926,370. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $453.18 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $453.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $441.04. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $348.02 and a 12 month high of $580.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.10.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.31. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 26.57%. The firm had revenue of $461.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.59 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on MPWR shares. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $457.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $570.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $571.67.

About Monolithic Power Systems

(Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.