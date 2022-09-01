Moon Nation Game One Day Trading Volume Hits $766,916.00 (MNG)

Moon Nation Game (MNG) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. Moon Nation Game has a market cap of $2.81 million and $766,916.00 worth of Moon Nation Game was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moon Nation Game coin can currently be purchased for $0.0090 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Moon Nation Game has traded 7.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Moon Nation Game alerts:

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00028700 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002039 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008709 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00083538 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00040787 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000086 BTC.

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Moon Nation Game Coin Profile

Moon Nation Game (MNG) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 1st, 2021. Moon Nation Game’s total supply is 384,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 313,744,924 coins. Moon Nation Game’s official Twitter account is @MoonNation0. The Reddit community for Moon Nation Game is https://reddit.com/r/TheMoonNation. The official website for Moon Nation Game is moonnation.org.

Buying and Selling Moon Nation Game

According to CryptoCompare, “A Next Generation Crypto-Powered Space Game Built on Binance Smart Chain. MNB is bridging gap of crypto and games.By Connecting the wallet you can view your $MNG balance on the Platform. You can Exchange your $MNG token to the local currency of MNB and can use that. Purchase Games, Spent point to play games on hourly basis, Exchange in-game Currency and more$MNG’s transaction fees will play a key role in its success and longevity. These fees are used to create price stability, steady deflation, and rewards for token holders.Telegram | Facebook | Discord | YoutubeWhitepaper”

