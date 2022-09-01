Moon Rabbit (AAA) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $95,650.34

Moon Rabbit (AAA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 1st. During the last seven days, Moon Rabbit has traded 24.9% lower against the dollar. Moon Rabbit has a total market capitalization of $95,650.34 and $84,348.00 worth of Moon Rabbit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moon Rabbit coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004995 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,020.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004187 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005107 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004996 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002554 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.71 or 0.00133394 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00033030 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00086127 BTC.

Moon Rabbit Coin Profile

Moon Rabbit (CRYPTO:AAA) is a coin. Moon Rabbit’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 coins. Moon Rabbit’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Moon Rabbit

According to CryptoCompare, “AAA Reserve Currency is an off-chain fiat-collateralised stable coin, working under Jersey jurisdiction, and is the only stable coin currently pegged to inflation. The AAA hold three fiat currencies (USD, GBP, YEN) along with multi-asset (fixed income) as collateral backing the value of AAA coins. Proceeds gathered from the sale of the AAA ERC20 token are invested back into the asset categories to produce an effective return that offsets the loss of purchasing power of the fiat currencies. The AAA strengths are superior Store of Value & Unit of Account, Diversified Stability Mechanism, Legally Compliant Stablecoin, Proven Stability Mechanism and Non-Profit Structure. “

