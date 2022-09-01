Moonpot (POTS) Price Down 6.6% This Week

Moonpot (POTS) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. One Moonpot coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000777 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Moonpot has traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. Moonpot has a market cap of $1.29 million and $13,162.00 worth of Moonpot was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,622% against the dollar and now trades at $1,533.35 or 0.07642169 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004984 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001646 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002260 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.55 or 0.00825080 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00015998 BTC.
About Moonpot
Moonpot’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,193,847 coins. Moonpot’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Moonpot
