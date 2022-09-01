Moonriver Price Down 13% Over Last Week (MOVR)

Moonriver (MOVR) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. Moonriver has a total market capitalization of $62.47 million and approximately $6.57 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moonriver coin can currently be purchased for $12.00 or 0.00060284 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Moonriver has traded 13% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005072 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 63.7% against the dollar and now trades at $95.80 or 0.00478822 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002247 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.60 or 0.00831600 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00015586 BTC.

Moonriver Coin Profile

Moonriver’s total supply is 10,451,646 coins and its circulating supply is 5,204,327 coins. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Moonriver Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonriver should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moonriver using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

