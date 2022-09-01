More Coin (MORE) Market Cap Achieves $28,028.38

More Coin (MORE) traded 22.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. One More Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0140 or 0.00000070 BTC on exchanges. More Coin has a total market capitalization of $28,028.38 and $9.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, More Coin has traded down 27.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About More Coin

More Coin is a coin. It launched on June 26th, 2019. More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. More Coin’s official website is www.mre.live. More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin.

Buying and Selling More Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “MORE is an innovation in nightlife, live entertainment, and membership. A membership to MORE will give users preferred access to nightclubs in Los Angeles, New York, Las Vegas, and Orange County. MORE members have access to reciprocal clubs around the country in addition to MORE home clubs. MORE members may also spend cryptocurrency on various club services. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as More Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade More Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase More Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

