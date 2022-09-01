More Coin (MORE) Price Tops $0.0178

More Coin (MORE) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 1st. One More Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0178 or 0.00000089 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, More Coin has traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. More Coin has a market cap of $35,575.34 and $17.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get More Coin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005004 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,986.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004392 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005114 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005001 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002558 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.69 or 0.00133543 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00034228 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00085855 BTC.

About More Coin

More Coin (CRYPTO:MORE) is a coin. Its launch date was June 26th, 2019. More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin. More Coin’s official website is www.mre.live.

More Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MORE is an innovation in nightlife, live entertainment, and membership. A membership to MORE will give users preferred access to nightclubs in Los Angeles, New York, Las Vegas, and Orange County. MORE members have access to reciprocal clubs around the country in addition to MORE home clubs. MORE members may also spend cryptocurrency on various club services. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as More Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade More Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy More Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for More Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for More Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.