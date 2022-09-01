Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $296.16

Shares of Morgan Advanced Materials plc (LON:MGAM – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 296.16 ($3.58) and traded as low as GBX 260.61 ($3.15). Morgan Advanced Materials shares last traded at GBX 265.50 ($3.21), with a volume of 548,078 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.14) price target on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th.

Morgan Advanced Materials Trading Down 1.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of £757.66 million and a P/E ratio of 1,021.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 285.77 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 296.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.17, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Morgan Advanced Materials Cuts Dividend

About Morgan Advanced Materials

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th will be paid a GBX 5.30 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Advanced Materials’s payout ratio is currently 35.00%.

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company primarily the United Kingdom. It offers high-temperature insulating fibers, microporous, firebrick and insulating firebrick, monolithic, heat shields, and fired refractory shape products; crucibles, foundry and ferrous products, and furnace industries furnace ranges; and seals and bearings, such as face seals, split and segmented seals, sliding bearings, shafts, rotary vane pump components, and sliding valve components.

