Morgan Stanley Cuts APA (NASDAQ:APA) Price Target to $54.00

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on APA. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on APA from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on APA from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on APA from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on APA from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on APA from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $50.13.

Shares of APA opened at $39.11 on Monday. APA has a 52-week low of $18.45 and a 52-week high of $51.95. The company has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of 4.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 3.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. APA had a return on equity of 622.55% and a net margin of 32.57%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that APA will post 9.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in APA by 347.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 56,402 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in APA by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 148,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after purchasing an additional 15,423 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in APA by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 5,419 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in APA by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 285,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,681,000 after acquiring an additional 104,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new stake in APA during the fourth quarter worth about $1,016,000. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

