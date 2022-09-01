Morgan Stanley Raises Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Price Target to $24.00

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Kimco Realty to $25.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Compass Point cut their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimco Realty has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $24.81.

Shares of KIM opened at $21.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.39. Kimco Realty has a 12-month low of $18.52 and a 12-month high of $26.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. This is a positive change from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KIM. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Kimco Realty by 189.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,024,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $420,508,000 after buying an additional 11,141,918 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Kimco Realty by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,220,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,092,250,000 after buying an additional 7,126,475 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Kimco Realty by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,537,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,483,278,000 after buying an additional 3,081,151 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Kimco Realty by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,140,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,359,219,000 after buying an additional 2,632,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 108.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,669,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

