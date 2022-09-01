Morpheus Labs Reaches Market Cap of $2.71 Million (MITX)

Morpheus Labs (MITX) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. One Morpheus Labs coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0052 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Morpheus Labs has traded down 19.9% against the U.S. dollar. Morpheus Labs has a total market cap of $2.71 million and approximately $84,510.00 worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004983 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,072.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004361 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005092 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004980 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002547 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.80 or 0.00133508 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00034358 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00085817 BTC.

Morpheus Labs Profile

MITX is a coin. Its launch date was February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 705,999,995 coins and its circulating supply is 524,999,999 coins. The official website for Morpheus Labs is morpheuslabs.io. Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Morpheus Labs Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Morpheus Infrastructure Platform is focused on building adaptable blockchain technologies for companies looking into various possible use cases. The Morpheus platform allows you to choose the programing language and blockchain runtimes and provides an interface for users to experiment with blockchain technologies and create applications. Morpheus Infrastructure Token (MITX) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

