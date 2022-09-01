Mover One Day Trading Volume Tops $12,511.00 (MOVE)

Mover (MOVE) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 1st. One Mover coin can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00001010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mover has a market cap of $1.75 million and approximately $12,511.00 worth of Mover was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Mover has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,622% against the dollar and now trades at $1,533.35 or 0.07642169 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004984 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001646 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002260 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.55 or 0.00825080 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00015998 BTC.
Mover Coin Profile
Mover’s total supply is 8,491,462 coins. Mover’s official Twitter account is @viamover.
Buying and Selling Mover
