MSL Solutions Limited (ASX:MSL) Insider Purchases A$131,999.94 in Stock

MSL Solutions Limited (ASX:MSL – Get Rating) insider Anthony (Tony) Toohey acquired 733,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.18 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of A$131,999.94 ($92,307.65).

The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.33.

MSL Solutions Limited provides software as a service solution for sports, leisure, and hospitality sectors worldwide. The company offers point of sale systems to connect customer to businesses in stadiums and arenas, multi-site venues, pubs and clubs, golf associations, and educational institutions. It also provides Marina Management Software, which offers an automated approach to manage marinas, harbors, and yacht clubs; Service Yard Management System, a solution designed to make the day-to-day management of service yards, including costing, quoting, tracking, and invoicing; OrderAway, a self-service ordering platform for in-venue and outside venue ordering; Golf Management Software, an integrated management solution for golf clubs; and business intelligence and real time operational intelligence solutions.

