mStable USD (MUSD) Price Tops $1.00 on Exchanges

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 1st. mStable USD has a total market capitalization of $41.08 million and $8,605.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One mStable USD coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00005059 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, mStable USD has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19,784.01 or 1.00096319 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00060641 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005011 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001314 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00024084 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001224 BTC.

About mStable USD

MUSD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. mStable USD’s official message board is medium.com/mstable. The official website for mStable USD is mstable.org. mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin.

Buying and Selling mStable USD

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire mStable USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase mStable USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

