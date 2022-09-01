MXC (MXC) Price Reaches $0.0765 on Major Exchanges

MXC (MXC) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. MXC has a market capitalization of $202.18 million and $26.89 million worth of MXC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MXC coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0765 or 0.00000385 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, MXC has traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MXC alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.54 or 0.00480844 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000180 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $369.86 or 0.01861409 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001907 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00005733 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Shardus (ULT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000711 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.34 or 0.00238275 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000114 BTC.

MXC Profile

MXC is a coin. It launched on August 8th, 2018. MXC’s total supply is 2,664,965,800 coins and its circulating supply is 2,642,132,371 coins. The official message board for MXC is medium.com/mxcoin. MXC’s official website is www.mxc.org. MXC’s official Twitter account is @MXCfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MXC is https://reddit.com/r/MXCFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

MXC Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MXC is building a global data network that allows the devices of tomorrow to connect, commit and communicate more efficiently. Cities, companies, and individuals benefit by building the network or using it to transmit and manage their data. MXProtocol will be the standard used for machine to machine (M2M) communication between LPWAN devices. Using MXProtocol will solve the problem of data collision on LPWAN networks and create the platform for smart bidding, and data trade between permissionless blockchains. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MXC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MXC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MXC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MXC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MXC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.