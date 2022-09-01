MyNeighborAlice (ALICE) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $29.42 Million

MyNeighborAlice (ALICE) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. During the last week, MyNeighborAlice has traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar. MyNeighborAlice has a market cap of $61.26 million and $29.42 million worth of MyNeighborAlice was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MyNeighborAlice coin can now be bought for approximately $2.00 or 0.00010015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

MyNeighborAlice Profile

ALICE is a coin. Its genesis date was March 2nd, 2021. MyNeighborAlice’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,600,000 coins. MyNeighborAlice’s official Twitter account is @MyNeighborAlice.

Buying and Selling MyNeighborAlice

According to CryptoCompare, “My Neighbor Alice is a multiplayer builder game, where anyone can buy and own virtual islands, collect and build exciting items and meet new friends. Inspired by successful games such as Animal Crossing, the game combines the best of the two worlds – a fun narrative for regular players who want to enjoy the gameplay experience as well as an ecosystem for players who want to collect and trade NFT:s, even if they have no idea what an NFT is. “

According to CryptoCompare, "My Neighbor Alice is a multiplayer builder game, where anyone can buy and own virtual islands, collect and build exciting items and meet new friends. Inspired by successful games such as Animal Crossing, the game combines the best of the two worlds – a fun narrative for regular players who want to enjoy the gameplay experience as well as an ecosystem for players who want to collect and trade NFT:s, even if they have no idea what an NFT is. "

