Mysterium (MYST) Market Capitalization Achieves $6.37 Million

Mysterium (MYST) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. One Mysterium coin can currently be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00001591 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Mysterium has traded up 17.6% against the US dollar. Mysterium has a market capitalization of $6.37 million and $197,997.00 worth of Mysterium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005004 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,988.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004203 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005114 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005002 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002558 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.63 or 0.00133235 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00033327 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00086287 BTC.

Mysterium Profile

MYST is a coin. It launched on June 13th, 2017. Mysterium’s total supply is 32,433,365 coins and its circulating supply is 20,033,628 coins. Mysterium’s official Twitter account is @MysteriumNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Mysterium is /r/MysteriumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Mysterium is medium.com/mysterium-network. The official website for Mysterium is mysterium.network.

Buying and Selling Mysterium

According to CryptoCompare, “Mysterium is a decentralized VPN service based on the Ethereum Network, allowing allowing anyone to rent their idle Network traffic, while providing a secure connection for those in need. The MYST token allows users to perform activities within the Mysterium VPN network both as VPN clients or as a service provider (VPN Node). From 31st of August, MYST token holders were able to start migrating their tokens into the new token standard. This new MYST (ERC20 with “permit”: 712-signed token approvals) became the standard MYST token used within Mysterium Network’s payment system. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mysterium directly using U.S. dollars.

