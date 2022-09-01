NAFTY Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $3.26 Million (NAFTY)

NAFTY (NAFTY) traded 54.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. During the last seven days, NAFTY has traded up 80% against the US dollar. NAFTY has a market capitalization of $3.26 million and $112,880.00 worth of NAFTY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NAFTY coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,622% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,533.35 or 0.07642169 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004984 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002260 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.55 or 0.00825080 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00015998 BTC.

NAFTY Coin Profile

NAFTY’s total supply is 19,481,078,369 coins and its circulating supply is 18,942,874,428 coins. NAFTY’s official Twitter account is @nafty_token.

NAFTY Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NAFTY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NAFTY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NAFTY using one of the exchanges listed above.

