Naked Wines (LON:WINE) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $151.52

Naked Wines plc (LON:WINE – Get Rating) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 151.52 ($1.83) and traded as low as GBX 128.50 ($1.55). Naked Wines shares last traded at GBX 133.70 ($1.62), with a volume of 367,612 shares changing hands.

Naked Wines Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 151.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 289.90. The company has a market capitalization of £98.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,456.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

Get Naked Wines alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Naked Wines

In other Naked Wines news, insider Nicholas Devlin sold 30,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 172 ($2.08), for a total value of £51,766.84 ($62,550.56).

About Naked Wines

Naked Wines plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of wines and spirits in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Australia. The company offers its products online.

Featured Stories

