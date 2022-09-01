Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) PT Lowered to $65.00

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $197.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $60.67 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $62.67 to $68.33 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Atlantic Securities lowered Nasdaq from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $63.33 to $66.67 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Nasdaq in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.33 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $63.00 to $67.33 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.28.

Nasdaq Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $59.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Nasdaq has a fifty-two week low of $46.77 and a fifty-two week high of $71.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.84 and its 200 day moving average is $56.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $881.86 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 21.14% and a net margin of 19.25%. Nasdaq’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nasdaq will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.11, for a total value of $185,327.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,036 shares in the company, valued at $10,407,857.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $224,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,440,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.11, for a total transaction of $185,327.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,407,857.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,991 shares of company stock valued at $1,208,908. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the fourth quarter worth about $14,221,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 18,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,958,000 after acquiring an additional 6,457 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nasdaq during the 4th quarter worth about $505,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 54,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,519,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

