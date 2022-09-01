Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) PT Lowered to $65.00

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $197.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.19% from the stock’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $60.67 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $62.67 to $68.33 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Atlantic Securities lowered Nasdaq from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $63.33 to $66.67 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Nasdaq in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.33 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $63.00 to $67.33 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.28.
NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $59.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Nasdaq has a fifty-two week low of $46.77 and a fifty-two week high of $71.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.84 and its 200 day moving average is $56.52.
In other Nasdaq news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.11, for a total value of $185,327.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,036 shares in the company, valued at $10,407,857.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $224,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,440,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.11, for a total transaction of $185,327.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,407,857.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,991 shares of company stock valued at $1,208,908. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the fourth quarter worth about $14,221,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 18,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,958,000 after acquiring an additional 6,457 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nasdaq during the 4th quarter worth about $505,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 54,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,519,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.
Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.
