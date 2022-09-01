Nathan Blackburne Acquires 32,182 Shares of Cedar Woods Properties Limited (ASX:CWP) Stock

Cedar Woods Properties Limited (ASX:CWP – Get Rating) insider Nathan Blackburne bought 32,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$4.55 ($3.18) per share, with a total value of A$146,428.10 ($102,397.27).

Nathan Blackburne also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 14th, Nathan Blackburne bought 5,335 shares of Cedar Woods Properties stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$3.75 ($2.62) per share, with a total value of A$20,006.25 ($13,990.38).

Cedar Woods Properties Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.67.

Cedar Woods Properties Company Profile

Cedar Woods Properties Limited engages in property investment and development activities in Australia. It is involved in the urban land subdivision and development of residential, commercial, and retail projects in Western Australia, South Australia, Victoria, and Queensland. The company's property portfolio also includes medium and high-density apartments, offices, and townhouses.

