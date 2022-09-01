National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,030 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.20% of National HealthCare worth $2,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NHC. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of National HealthCare by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 213,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,533,000 after acquiring an additional 98,288 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of National HealthCare by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 182,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,408,000 after purchasing an additional 54,685 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of National HealthCare by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 71,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,867,000 after buying an additional 3,630 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of National HealthCare by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 50,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after buying an additional 8,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dean Capital Management raised its position in National HealthCare by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 34,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after buying an additional 6,738 shares during the period. 45.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National HealthCare Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN NHC opened at $69.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.27. National HealthCare Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.98 and a fifty-two week high of $76.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.65.

National HealthCare Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. National HealthCare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.38%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of National HealthCare from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th.

National HealthCare Profile

(Get Rating)

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, homecare and hospice agencies, and a behavioral health hospital. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

Featured Stories

