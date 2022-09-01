National Storage REIT (ASX:NSR) Insider Acquires A$243,500.00 in Stock

National Storage REIT (ASX:NSR – Get Rating) insider Scott Smith purchased 100,000 shares of National Storage REIT stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$2.44 ($1.70) per share, for a total transaction of A$243,500.00 ($170,279.72).

National Storage REIT Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.06.

National Storage REIT Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.33%. This is a positive change from National Storage REIT’s previous Final dividend of $0.04. National Storage REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.23%.

About National Storage REIT

National Storage is the largest self-storage provider in Australia and New Zealand, with 194 centres providing tailored storage solutions to over 70,000 residential and commercial customers. NSR is the first independent, internally managed and fully integrated owner and operator of self-storage centres to be listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX).

