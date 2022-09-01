Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 15,056 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 62.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 15,056 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $15,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 81 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Public Storage news, Director John Reyes sold 51,637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.15, for a total transaction of $18,235,606.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 175,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,959,814.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 203 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.29, for a total value of $70,702.87. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,915,595. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Reyes sold 51,637 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.15, for a total transaction of $18,235,606.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 175,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,959,814.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,670 shares of company stock valued at $18,599,374. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PSA opened at $330.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $58.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.34. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $292.32 and a 1-year high of $421.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $327.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $345.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 68.14%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 price target on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Public Storage from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Public Storage from $465.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $410.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $367.33.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

