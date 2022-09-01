Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 7,022 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 120,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 7,022 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $14,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Qorvo by 1.3% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 18.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 34,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,360,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 3.3% in the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen lowered shares of Qorvo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of Qorvo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.55.

Qorvo Trading Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ QRVO opened at $89.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.07 and a 12 month high of $192.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.31. The stock has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.35.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.05. Qorvo had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 26.50%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Roderick Nelson sold 4,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $453,532.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,979.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Roderick Nelson sold 4,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $453,532.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,979.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Paul J. Fego sold 3,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.38, for a total transaction of $331,384.14. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,073 shares in the company, valued at $3,025,888.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,826 shares of company stock worth $1,176,266 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

Featured Articles

