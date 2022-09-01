Natixis Advisors L.P. Boosts Stock Holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 112,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,903 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $15,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WCN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the fourth quarter worth about $575,800,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Waste Connections by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,147,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,246,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766,471 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Waste Connections by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,165,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $431,785,000 after acquiring an additional 764,480 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in Waste Connections by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,027,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $822,650,000 after acquiring an additional 722,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Waste Connections by 226.0% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 888,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,207,000 after acquiring an additional 616,234 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:WCN opened at $139.18 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $131.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.87. The company has a market capitalization of $35.79 billion, a PE ratio of 52.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.50 and a 1-year high of $145.62.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 13.38%. On average, equities analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $145.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Connections has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.25.

Insider Activity at Waste Connections

In related news, Director William J. Razzouk sold 4,073 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $570,342.19. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,360.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Waste Connections Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

