Natixis Advisors L.P. Boosts Stock Position in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) by 604.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 106,048 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 90,986 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Workiva were worth $12,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in Workiva by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,876,827 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $221,466,000 after purchasing an additional 362,293 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,467,050 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $191,435,000 after buying an additional 328,993 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 977,690 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $115,367,000 after buying an additional 233,687 shares during the period. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,169,779 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $152,644,000 after buying an additional 81,382 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Workiva during the 4th quarter valued at $10,434,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Workiva alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Workiva in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Workiva from $127.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Workiva from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workiva presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.25.

Workiva Price Performance

NYSE:WK opened at $67.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -51.82 and a beta of 1.44. Workiva Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.43 and a 52 week high of $173.24.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $131.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.90 million. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 137.88% and a negative net margin of 13.80%. As a group, analysts forecast that Workiva Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Workiva

(Get Rating)

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.