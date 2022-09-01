Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 23,389 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 183,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,389 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $12,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 16.8% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 190,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,025,000 after buying an additional 27,475 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 1.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 7.7% in the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 7,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 45.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,454,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,104,000 after buying an additional 1,074,847 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 7.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Evergy alerts:

Evergy Price Performance

EVRG opened at $68.53 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.72. Evergy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.34 and a 12-month high of $73.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.49.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.5725 dividend. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, UBS Group cut Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Evergy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.33.

Evergy Profile

(Get Rating)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.