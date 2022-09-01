Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 25,668 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 43.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,668 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $13,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PKG. Skba Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 0.4% during the first quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 38,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,068,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 8.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 102,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,966,000 after purchasing an additional 7,535 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 629.2% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 21,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,408,000 after purchasing an additional 18,789 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 5.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 57,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 5.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on PKG. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Packaging Co. of America to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $158.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

Packaging Co. of America Stock Performance

In related news, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 13,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $2,212,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,219,479.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PKG stock opened at $136.92 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.04. Packaging Co. of America has a one year low of $124.78 and a one year high of $168.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

See Also

