Natixis Advisors L.P. Grows Holdings in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 87,058 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 19,712 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $16,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in UniFirst by 488.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 200 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in UniFirst by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 277 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in UniFirst during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in UniFirst during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UniFirst during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 77.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP David Martin Katz sold 1,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $246,675.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,713 shares in the company, valued at $724,035. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of UNF opened at $180.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 30.60 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $184.02 and a 200 day moving average of $176.12. UniFirst Co. has a 52-week low of $154.72 and a 52-week high of $232.75.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The textile maker reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.16). UniFirst had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 5.74%. The business had revenue of $511.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UniFirst Co. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UniFirst Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. UniFirst’s payout ratio is 20.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on UniFirst from $213.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com downgraded UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 21st.

UniFirst Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

