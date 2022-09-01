Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $12.57 Million Stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 34.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 73,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,657 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $12,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ABNB. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 86.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 116,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,391,000 after purchasing an additional 53,979 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 117.7% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 61,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,256,000 after purchasing an additional 33,300 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,827,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABNB has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen lowered their price target on Airbnb to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Airbnb from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Airbnb from $185.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $205.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $185.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.15.

Airbnb Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $113.12 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $107.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $73.38 billion, a PE ratio of 61.81 and a beta of 1.23. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.71 and a 12-month high of $212.58.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Airbnb had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 26.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total transaction of $222,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 263,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,493,300.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total value of $25,070,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,438,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,837,047.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total transaction of $222,725.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 263,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,493,300.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 827,700 shares of company stock valued at $88,666,140. 32.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Stories

