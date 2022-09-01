Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $13.11 Million Stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,144 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $13,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LNC. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Lincoln National by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,461,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 8,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Lincoln National from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Lincoln National from $71.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup started coverage on Lincoln National in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.90.

Lincoln National Price Performance

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

Lincoln National stock opened at $46.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.89. Lincoln National Co. has a 52-week low of $44.89 and a 52-week high of $77.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 37.50%.

About Lincoln National

(Get Rating)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.