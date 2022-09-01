Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $13.37 Million Holdings in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Natixis Advisors L.P. cut its holdings in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,611 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $13,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Insight Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Insight Enterprises during the first quarter worth $38,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 79.4% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,078 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 351.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,392 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 590.9% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

Insight Enterprises Stock Performance

Insight Enterprises stock opened at $91.12 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.25 and a 200-day moving average of $97.17. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.50 and a 1 year high of $111.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insight Enterprises ( NASDAQ:NSIT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NSIT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Insight Enterprises news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 45,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $92.73 per share, with a total value of $4,182,586.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,352,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,620,121.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 45,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $92.73 per share, with a total value of $4,182,586.65. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,352,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,620,121.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen S. Pushor sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.78, for a total value of $191,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,918.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 199,572 shares of company stock worth $18,684,644 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IInsight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, DevOps, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as transformation services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.