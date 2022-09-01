Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $13.62 Million Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 805,354 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 180,308 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $13,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at about $695,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 549,062 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,404,000 after purchasing an additional 166,658 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at about $415,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at about $459,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 47,420 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 9,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.74.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $15.24 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.33. Ford Motor has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $25.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.24. Ford Motor had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The company had revenue of $37.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. This is a positive change from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.98%.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

