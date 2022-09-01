Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $14.82 Million Stock Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 186,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 38,368 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $14,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NEM. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 126,528.2% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,371,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $705,131,000 after acquiring an additional 11,362,234 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at $489,639,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 10,363.8% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,207,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $136,931,000 after buying an additional 2,186,752 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 19.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,639,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $606,921,000 after buying an additional 1,239,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,979,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $680,941,000 after buying an additional 828,178 shares in the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Newmont from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $79.52 price objective on shares of Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Newmont from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.37.

Insider Transactions at Newmont

Newmont Stock Performance

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total transaction of $136,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,219,746.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total transaction of $136,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,219,746.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total value of $653,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,805,349.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,081,920 over the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NEM stock opened at $41.36 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.67. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $41.15 and a one year high of $86.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.83 billion, a PE ratio of 41.78 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.14). Newmont had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. Newmont’s payout ratio is 222.22%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

